Indian Air Force (IAF) Recruitment: Apply for Lower Division Clerk vacancies

Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications for direct recruitment into 4 group C civilian posts. Eligible candidates can apply for these ‘Lower Division Clerk’ vacancies offline.

Candidates need to send their applications and documents to ‘Presiding Officer, Civilian Recruitment Board, Air Force Record Office, Subroto Park, New Delhi-110010’.

The age limit for these posts is 18-25 years as on November 28, 2021. Age relaxation is applicable in the case of reserved category candidates.

Eligibility: Candidates need to pass Class 12 and have a typing speed of 35 words per minute (WPM) in English and 30 WPM in Hindi.

Applications will be screened by IAF and after that, call letters will be sent to eligible candidates for written test.

The written test will have questions of qualifying exam level (Class 12) in General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English and General Awareness. Medium of instruction in the exam will be English and Hindi.

The last date for submitting applications is 30 days from publication of the advertisement. The ad was published on May 21 on the Employment News paper.