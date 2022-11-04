Home / Education / Employment News / Indian Airforce Agniveervayu recruitment notification released

Indian Airforce Agniveervayu recruitment notification released

employment news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 02:44 PM IST

Indian Airforce, IAF has released the Agniveer Vayu recruitment Notification.

ByHT Education Desk

The Agniveer Vayu Notification 2022 has been released by the Indian Air Force, or IAF. The registration process for Agniveer Vayu will begin on November 7, 2022. Candidates interested in applying for the IAF recruitment 2022 should visit the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in, to view the notification. Candidates will be able to submit the online applications till November 23.

Agniveervayu recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidate born between 27 June 2002 and 27 December 2005 are eligible to apply.

The upper age limit of the candidates should be 21 years as on the date of enrollment.

Agniveervayu recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

Science Subjects

Candidates should have passed Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from an Education Board listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

Other than Science Subjects

Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any subjects approved by Central / State Education Boards listed as COBSEmember with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

For more details candidates can check the detailed notification here.

