Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Apply for 41 engineer posts till March 26

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: The online registration process for the Indian Army 133rd Technical Graduate Course (TGC-133) commencing in Jul 2021 at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun will end on March 26, 2021. The application process for eligible unmarried Male Engineering Graduates began on February 25, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Vacancies:

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40 vacancies, out of which, 11 vacancies are for Civil/ Building Construction Technology, 9 for Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology/ M. Sc. Computer Science, 4 for Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics, 3 each for Mechanical, Information Technology, and Aeronautical/ Aerospace/Avionics, 2 for Electronics & Telecommunication, and one each for Telecommunication Engineering, Electronics & Communication, Satellite Communication, Automobile Engineering, and Textile Engineering.

Age limit:

Candidates applying for the positions should be between 20-27 years old as on July 1, 2021. Candidates must have born between July 1, 1994, and July 1, 2001, both dates inclusive.

Educational Qualification:

"Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. Candidates studying in the final year of Engg degree course should be able to submit proof of passing Engg Degree Examination alongwith marksheets of all semesters/years by 01 Jul 2021 and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Indian Military Academy (IMA). Such candidates will be inducted on Additional Bond Basis for recovery of the cost of training at IMA as notified from time to time as well as stipend and pay & allowances paid, in case they fail to produce the requisite degree certificate," reads the official notification.

