Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Apply for 139th Technical Graduate Course at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army has invited applications for 139th Technical Graduate Course. Candidates who are interested to apply for the TGC 139 can apply online through the official site of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Apply for 139th Technical Graduate Course(File Photo / HT)

The registration process begins today, September 27, 2023 and will end on October 26, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill 30 vacancies in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Civil: 7 posts

Computer Science: 7 posts

Electrical: 3 posts

Electronics: 4 posts

Mechanical: 7 posts

Misc Engg Streams: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The age limit should be between 20 to 27 years of age as on July 1, 2024. Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply.

Candidates studying in the final year of engineering degree course should be able to submit proof of passing Engineering Degree Examination along with marksheets of all semesters/years by 01 Jul 2024 and produce the Engineering Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Indian Military Academy (IMA).

Selection Process

The selection process comprising of shortlisting of candidates and selected candidates appearing for SSB Interview. Merit list will be prepared engineering stream/subject wise on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidate at SSB interview.

