Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2025: Apply for 170 posts, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jul 08, 2025 08:12 PM IST

Indian Coast Guard will recruit candidates for Assistant Commandant posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 170 posts at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. 

Indian Coast Guard has invited applications for Assistant Commandant- General Duty, Technical (Engineering and Electrical/ Electronics) for 2027 batch. Candidates who want to apply for the post can find the direct link on the official website of Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2025: Apply for 170 posts, direct link here(HT Photo)
Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2025: Apply for 170 posts, direct link here(HT Photo)

The registration process begins on July 8 and will end on July 23, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 170 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. General Duty: 140 posts

2. Tech (Engg/Elect): 30 posts

Eligibility Criteria

General Duty (GD): Candidates should hold a graduate degree from a recognised university.

Technical (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics): Candidates should hold an engineering degree from a recognized university in Naval Architecture or Mechanical or Marine or Automotive or Mechatronics or Industrial and Production or Metallurgy or Design or Aeronautical or Aerospace. OR Equivalent qualification in any of the above disciplines recognised by the Institutes of the Engineers (India) as exempted from section „A‟ and „B‟ and their associate membership examination (AMIE).

The complete educational qualification and age limit can be checked on Detailed Notification.

Selection Process

The selection of Assistant Commandants is based on an all India order of merit which is based on the performance of candidates in various stages (I – V) of examination. Stage I is Coast Guard Common Admission Test, Stage II is Preliminary Selection Board, Stage III is FSB, Stage IV is Medical Examination and Stage V is Induction. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Indian Coast Guard.

Detailed Notification Here 

Direct link to apply here 

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Employment News / Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2025: Apply for 170 posts, direct link here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On