Indian Coast Guard has invited applications for Assistant Commandant- General Duty, Technical (Engineering and Electrical/ Electronics) for 2027 batch. Candidates who want to apply for the post can find the direct link on the official website of Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2025: Apply for 170 posts, direct link here(HT Photo)

The registration process begins on July 8 and will end on July 23, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 170 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. General Duty: 140 posts

2. Tech (Engg/Elect): 30 posts

Eligibility Criteria

General Duty (GD): Candidates should hold a graduate degree from a recognised university.

Technical (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics): Candidates should hold an engineering degree from a recognized university in Naval Architecture or Mechanical or Marine or Automotive or Mechatronics or Industrial and Production or Metallurgy or Design or Aeronautical or Aerospace. OR Equivalent qualification in any of the above disciplines recognised by the Institutes of the Engineers (India) as exempted from section „A‟ and „B‟ and their associate membership examination (AMIE).

The complete educational qualification and age limit can be checked on Detailed Notification.

Selection Process

The selection of Assistant Commandants is based on an all India order of merit which is based on the performance of candidates in various stages (I – V) of examination. Stage I is Coast Guard Common Admission Test, Stage II is Preliminary Selection Board, Stage III is FSB, Stage IV is Medical Examination and Stage V is Induction. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Indian Coast Guard.