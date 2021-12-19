Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) to recruit admin assistants, clerks

Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) has invited applications to fill five vacancies in upper division clerk position and two vacancies in administrative assistant position. The application forms are available on the official website and candidates can apply by January 17, 2022.

Candidates with Bachelor’s degree in Arts / Science / Commerce or equivalent from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in the aggregate; knowledge of computer applications such as word, excel, power point, internet, tally/ERP etc. are eligible to apply.

Candidates applying for clerk position need to have 3 years experience after graduation in handling Establishment / Administration / Accounts / Stores & Purchase matters in a State / Central Government / Autonomous Institutions / Public Sector undertakings / Corporate Sector Repute.

Those applying for administrative assistant need to have 8 years experience in handling Establishment / Administration / Accounts / Sores & Purchase matters in a State / Central Govt. Department / Institution / Research Institute / Autonomous Body / Public Sector Undertaking / University / Corporate Sector of Repute, out of which 05 years regular service in the pay scale of pay matrix Level-4 of VII CPC or equivalent (Rs.5200-20200 in PB 1 with Grade Pay of Rs.2400/- of VI CPC), with knowledge of computer applications such as word, excel, power point, internet, tally etc.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of initial screening, written exam and skill test.

