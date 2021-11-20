Home / Education / Employment News / Indian Military Academy Recruitment 2021: Apply for 188 MTS and other posts
Indian Military Academy Recruitment 2021: Apply for 188 MTS and other posts

Indian Military Academy will recruit candidates for MTS and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply on or before 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news. 
Indian Military Academy Recruitment 2021: Apply for 188 MTS and other posts(HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun has invited applications from candidates to apply for MTS and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts by sending the filled up application form to Comdt. Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. The last date to apply for the posts is within 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. 

Applications will be accepted through registered post. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

  • Cook Special: 12 Posts
  • Cook IT: 3 Posts
  • MT Driver: 10 Posts
  • Boot Maker/ Repairer: 1 Post
  • LDC: 3 Posts
  • Masalchi: 2 Posts
  • Waiter: 11 Posts
  • Fatigueman: 21 Posts
  • MTS: 28 Posts
  • Groundsman: 46 Posts
  • GC Orderly: 33 Posts
  • Groom: 7 Posts
  • Barber: 2 Posts
  • Equipment Repairer: 1 Post
  • Bicycle Repairer: 3 Posts
  • Laboratory Attendant: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the Detailed Notification available here for educational qualification and age limit of each post. 

Selection Process

The selection will be made strictly on the basis of merit. The selection process will comprise of written tests and skill tests wherever necessary. Final merit will be decided on the basis of marks obtained in the written test and skill test wherever applicable. 

Application Fees

The application fees is 50/- in favour of the Comdt, Indian Military Academy, Dehrudun. The application fees is non-refundable. 

 

