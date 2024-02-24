Indian Navy has invited applications for Short Service Commission Officers. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 254 posts in the organization. Indian Navy SSC Officers Recruitment 2024: Apply for 254 posts

The registration process begins on February 24 and will end on March 10, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Executive Branch: 136 posts

Education Branch: 18 posts

Technical Branch: 100 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have B.E/B.Tech degree in any discipline or the required discipline with minimum 60% marks. The cadre wise educational qualification and age limit is available on the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of shortlisting of candidates on the basis of normalized marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree. Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interview through e-mail or SMS. Merit list will be prepared based on SSB marks for all entries as per availability of vacancies and medical clearance for respective entry. Candidates declared fit in medical examination would be appointed as per availability of vacancies in the entry.

Basic Pay

The basic pay of SLt starts from Rs. 56100/- along with other allowances as applicable. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Indian Navy.