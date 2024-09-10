Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 550 posts, link here

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB will close the registration process for Apprentice posts on September 10, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Indian Overseas Bank at iob.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 550 Apprentice posts in the organization. IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 550 posts

The application fee must be paid by September 15, 2024. The online examination will be held on September 22, 2024.

To apply for the posts, the age of the candidate should be between 20 to 28 years. The educational qualification to apply for is a graduation degree in any discipline from a university recognized by the government of India or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the central government.

IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2024: How to apply

All the eligible candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

Visit the official website of of Indian Overseas Bank at iob.in.

Click on careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apprentice link.

Now click on apply online link and a new page will open.

Go to career opportunities and click on IOB apprentice link.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹472/—for PwBD category candidates, ₹708/—for Female and SC, ST category candidates, and ₹944/—for General/ OBC/ EWS category candidates. Only eligible candidates will receive email communication from BFSI SSC to make payment of the requisite examination fees/intimation charges through the online mode only. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of Indian Overseas Bank.