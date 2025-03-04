Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 750 posts at iob.in, direct link here

Indian Overseas Bank has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IOB at iob.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 750 posts in the organisation. Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 750 posts at iob.in

The registration process begins on March 1 and will end on March 9, 2025. The tentative online exam date is March 16, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have a Degree (Graduation)# in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government.

The age limit should be between 20 to 28 years as on cut-off date viz. 01.03.2025 for General Category and EWS Candidates, the Date of Birth should fall between 01.03.1997 and 01.03.2005 wherein both the dates are inclusive.

Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of an Online Examination & test of local language wherever applicable and personal interaction if any as decided by the Bank. The online written test will have 100 questions and the maximum marks is 100. The total duration of examination will be 90 minutes.

The exam will comprise of questions from General/financial awareness, General English, Quantitative and reasoning aptitude and Computer or subject knowledge.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹472/- for PwBD category candidates, ₹708/- for Female / SC / ST category candidates and ₹944/- for GEN / OBC / EWS category candidates. The payment of application fee should be done through online mode.

How to Apply

Visit the official website of IOB.

Click on current opening link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 link.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.