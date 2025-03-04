Assam Police Constable Driving Test admit cards 2025 today at slprbassam.in, check timing and other details

The State-Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB, Assam is scheduled to release the admit cards for Assam Police Constable Driving Test (Skill Test) 2025 on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. When released, candidates who are taking the test can download the admit cards from the official website at slprbassam.in. Assam Police Constable Driving Test admit cards 2025 will be published on March 4, 2025 at slprbassam.in.

Admit card timing

According to the official notification, the admit cards for the Assam Police Constable Driving Test (Skill Test) will be released at 11 AM today.

Once out, candidates will be able to download it until March 9, 2025 up to 12 PM. The facility will be closed beyond the stipulated time, the SLPRB said.

Also read: RRB ALP CBT 2 exam dates announced, JE 2nd exam rescheduled

The examination is set to be conducted on March 10, 2025 at 1st Assam Commando Battalion, Mandakata, North Guwahati. The SLPRB, through this recruitment test, seeks to fill 654 driver constable posts in Assam Police.

Also read: Vacancies for SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment exam 2024 increased to 11,518, details here

Assam Police Constable Driving Test admit card: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the Assam Police Constable Driving Test admit card:

Go to the official website at slprbassam.in. Click on the link to download the admit card available on the home page. Enter your login credentials and submit. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 21413 vacancies, no exam required

Candidates may contact the Help Line No.8826762317 or send an Email at slprbadmitcard@gmail.com in case they face difficulties in downloading the admit card.