Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
Assam Police Constable Driving Test admit cards 2025 today at slprbassam.in, check timing and other details

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 04, 2025 09:59 AM IST

Assam Police Constable Driving Test admit cards 2025 will be releasing at slprbassam.in. Candidates can find timing and other details below. 

The State-Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB, Assam is scheduled to release the admit cards for Assam Police Constable Driving Test (Skill Test) 2025 on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. When released, candidates who are taking the test can download the admit cards from the official website at slprbassam.in.

Assam Police Constable Driving Test admit cards 2025 will be published on March 4, 2025 at slprbassam.in.
Admit card timing

According to the official notification, the admit cards for the Assam Police Constable Driving Test (Skill Test) will be released at 11 AM today.

Once out, candidates will be able to download it until March 9, 2025 up to 12 PM. The facility will be closed beyond the stipulated time, the SLPRB said.

The examination is set to be conducted on March 10, 2025 at 1st Assam Commando Battalion, Mandakata, North Guwahati. The SLPRB, through this recruitment test, seeks to fill 654 driver constable posts in Assam Police.

Assam Police Constable Driving Test admit card: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the Assam Police Constable Driving Test admit card:

  1. Go to the official website at slprbassam.in.
  2. Click on the link to download the admit card available on the home page.
  3. Enter your login credentials and submit.
  4. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates may contact the Help Line No.8826762317 or send an Email at slprbadmitcard@gmail.com in case they face difficulties in downloading the admit card.

Exam and College Guide
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
