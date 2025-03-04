Menu Explore
RRB ALP CBT 2 exam dates announced, JE 2nd exam rescheduled

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 04, 2025 08:59 AM IST

As per the official notification, RRB ALP CBT 2 will be held on March 19 and 20. Revised date for JE and other posts' CBT 2 will be published in due course.

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the second Computer Based Test (CBT 2) dates for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment examination, 2024. They have also announced that CBT 2 for various posts of JE, DMS, CMA, etc. have been rescheduled.

RRB ALP CBT 2 exam dates announced, JE exam rescheduled
RRB ALP CBT 2 exam dates announced, JE exam rescheduled

As per the official notification, RRB ALP CBT 2 will be held on March 19 and 20.

It added that the revised date for JE and other posts' CBT 2 exam will be published in due course.

The link for downloading exam city, date and travel authority (for SC, ST candidates) will be made live on the RRB websites 10 days prior to the exam date.

E-call letters or admit cards will be released four days prior to exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link.

RRBs said candidates' biometric authentication using Aadhar cards will be done at exam centers prior to entry into the exam hall. Therefore, all candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar.

RRBs have advised candidates to authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification, if not done already, by logging in with their credentials at rrbapply.gov.in to facilitate smooth entry into the examination centre.

“Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources. Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates,” the official notification reads.

The ALP recruitment exam is for 18,799 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies. RRBs first advertised 5696 vacancies but later increased it to 18,799 in view of the “additional demand received from Zonal Railways.”

The JE recruitment exam is for 7,951 vacancies, of which 17 are for Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research posts and and 7,934 are for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant posts.

