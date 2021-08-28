IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 480 posts

Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL will close down the registration process for Apprentice posts on August 28, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for IOCL apprentice posts can apply online through the official site of IOCL on iocl.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 480 posts in the organization.

The Technical and Non-Technical Trade Apprentices will be appointed in the states of South India (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana).

To apply for the posts, candidates will first have to register as a Trade Apprentice online on the government website of Apprenticeship India. Once this registration is done, candidates can apply for the apprentice posts on the official site of IOCL. To do so, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of IOCL on iocl.com.

• Click on Apprentice link available on the home page.

• Press apply online link and a new page will open.

• Fill in the details asked in the page.

• Upload the necessary documents and make payment of the application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.