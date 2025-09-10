Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
IOCL Engineers/ Officers Recruitment 2025: Graduate engineers apply at iocl.com, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 02:16 pm IST

IOCL will recruit candidates for Officers posts. The last date to apply is September 21, 2025. 

Indian Oil has invited applications for Engineers/Officers posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. The registration process commenced on September 5 and will conclude on September 21, 2025.

IOCL Engineers/ Officers Recruitment 2025: Graduate engineers apply at iocl.com, direct link here(HT file)
IOCL Engineers/ Officers Recruitment 2025: Graduate engineers apply at iocl.com, direct link here(HT file)

The admit card for Computer Based Test will be released on October 17 and examination will be held on October 31, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have engineering degree. The complete details of educational qualification to apply for the post can be checked on Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

a. The selection process shall comprise of following components:

i. Computer Based Test (CBT)

ii. Group Discussion (GD) and Group Task (GT)

iii. Personal Interview (PI)

The Computer Based Test (CBT) shall consist of 100 objective Multiple-Choice type questions. Each question shall carry one mark. 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer to questions. The test shall comprise of objective Multiple-Choice type questions and shall be for a total duration of 150 minutes.

Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. Candidates applying in other than SC/ST/PwBD categories are required to pay a Non-Refundable application fee of 500/-. Credit card/Debit card/Bank Transaction charges (as applicable) for Online Payment of application fees/ intimation charges (if any) will also have to be borne by the candidate.

Direct link to apply here 

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
