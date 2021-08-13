Home / Education / Employment News / IOCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 480 Apprentice posts on iocl.com, details here
IOCL Recruitment 2021
IOCL Recruitment 2021
employment news

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 480 Apprentice posts on iocl.com, details here

IOCL to recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of IOCL on iocl.com. 
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 04:19 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of IOCL on iocl.com. The registration process will begin on August 13, 2021, and will end on August 28, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 480 posts in the organization. 

The Technical and Non-Technical Trade Apprentices will be appointed in the states of South India (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana). Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details. 

Important Dates 

 

Opening date of application August 13, 2021
Closing date of application August 28, 2021
Written Test September 19, 2021
Document Verification September 27, 2021

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification given here. 

Selection Methodology

The Selection shall be on the basis of the performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria. The Written Test will be conducted with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ’s) consisting of four options with one correct option. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IOCL. 

Detailed Notification Here 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iocl recruitment iocl.com iocl apprentice recruitment + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.