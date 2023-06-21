Home / Education / Employment News / IRCTC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Apprentice Trainee posts at irctc.com

IRCTC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Apprentice Trainee posts at irctc.com

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 21, 2023 06:59 PM IST

IRCTC to recruit for Apprentice Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply at irctc.com.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited, IRCTC has invited applications for Apprentice Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IRCTC at irctc.com.

IRCTC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Apprentice Trainee posts at irctc.com
IRCTC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Apprentice Trainee posts at irctc.com

This recruitment drive will fill up 25 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: June 14, 2023
  • Closing date of application: June 29, 2023

Vacancy Details

  • Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA): 25 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Matriculation with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board and ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT/SCVT in COPA trade. Candidates should have completed 15 years and should not have completed 25 years as on June 1, 2023.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on the merit list prepared on the basis of percentage of marks. There will be no written test or viva. Final selection of applicants would be subject to verification of original testimonials. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IRCTC.

Detailed Notification Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
irctc sarkari naukri
irctc sarkari naukri
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out