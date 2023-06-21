Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited, IRCTC has invited applications for Apprentice Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IRCTC at irctc.com. IRCTC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Apprentice Trainee posts at irctc.com

This recruitment drive will fill up 25 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: June 14, 2023

Closing date of application: June 29, 2023

Vacancy Details

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA): 25 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Matriculation with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board and ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT/SCVT in COPA trade. Candidates should have completed 15 years and should not have completed 25 years as on June 1, 2023.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on the merit list prepared on the basis of percentage of marks. There will be no written test or viva. Final selection of applicants would be subject to verification of original testimonials. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IRCTC.