Home / Education / Employment News / IRDAI recruitment 2023: 45 Assistant Manager posts on offer, apply link here

IRDAI recruitment 2023: 45 Assistant Manager posts on offer, apply link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 11, 2023 08:47 PM IST

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.ibps.in till May 10.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has begun online applications for the post of Assistant Manager on April 11. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is May 10. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.ibps.in.

IRDAI recruitment 2023: 45 Assistant Manager posts on offer
IRDAI recruitment 2023: 45 Assistant Manager posts on offer

IRDAI recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 45 vacancies for Assistant Managers (AM).

IRDAI recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 30 years.

IRDAI recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is 750 for candidates other than SC/ST/PwBD. For SC / ST / PwBD candidates the applictaion fee is 100.

Direct link to apply

IRDAI recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the IBPS portal at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the IRDAI recruitment 2023

Register and proceed with the application

Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the application

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
irdai recruitment
irdai recruitment
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out