IRDAI recruitment 2023: 45 Assistant Manager posts on offer, apply link here

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has begun online applications for the post of Assistant Manager on April 11. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is May 10. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.ibps.in. IRDAI recruitment 2023: 45 Assistant Manager posts on offer

IRDAI recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 45 vacancies for Assistant Managers (AM).

IRDAI recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 30 years.

IRDAI recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is ₹ ₹750 for candidates other than SC/ST/PwBD. For SC / ST / PwBD candidates the applictaion fee is 100.

Direct link to apply

IRDAI recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the IBPS portal at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the IRDAI recruitment 2023

Register and proceed with the application

Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the application

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.