I-T Deptt Recruitment: 21 vacancies for sportsperson out, apply now

The income tax department has invited applications from the meritorious sportspersons for the posts of assistant, stenographer grade-II, and multi tasking staff. The application process is underway and the last date to submit the application form in the prescribed format is November 15, and for the candidates domiciled in the North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala is November 30.

Income Tax department recruitment age limit: The candidates applying for the above-mentioned posts should be between the age of 18 to 27 years.

Income tax department recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 21 vacancies out of which 11 vacancies are for the post of Tax Assistant, 5 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer Grade-II and 5 vacancies are for the post of Multi Tasking Staff.

Income Tax department recruitment: How to apply

Candidates have to submit the application form by hand or by post to the following address:

The Deputy Commissioner of Income-tax (Hqrs.- Personnel), Room No. 378A, C.R. Building, I.P. Estate, New Delhi-110 002

The application should be superscribed by “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF TAX ASSISTANT/ STENOGRAPHER GRADE II/ MULTI TASKING STAFF UNDER SPORTS QUOTA. NAME OF THE SPORT ____________”

Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of the Income Tax department or here