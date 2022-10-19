ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Applications begin for filling 40 posts

ITBP recruitment 2022: The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has begun the online application process for recruitment to the post of Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) today i.e October 19, 2022. Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

The last date to apply for the vacancies is November 17, 2022 till 11:59 pm.

The ITBP recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 40 vacancies for the post of Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) Group C. Out of 40, 34 vacancies are for male candidates and 6 are for female candidates.

To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group 18 to 25 years of age.

Candidates will be selected in 3 phases-

Phase 1 will be PET/PST, Phase 2 will be a written exam and Phase 3 will be document verification/medical exam.

The application fee is Rs.100 for male candidates from UR/OBC/EWS categories. SC/ST/Female/Ex-Servicemen category candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Click ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’

Register and login to the portal

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit and save for future purposes

