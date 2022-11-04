Home / Education / Employment News / ITBP to recruit 287 Constable posts, registration begins on November 23

Published on Nov 04, 2022 09:06 AM IST

ITBP will recruit candidates for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, ITBP will recruit Constable/ Tradesman posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The registration process will begin on November 23 and will end on December 22, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 287 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Constable (Tailor): 18 posts
  • Constable (Gardener): 16 posts
  • Constable (Cobbler): 31 posts
  • Constable (Safai Karamchari): 78 posts
  • Constable (Washerman): 89 posts
  • Constable (Barber): 55 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed Class 10 from a recognized Board for all the disciplines.

Age Limit

  • Constable (Tailor, Gardener & Cobbler): 18 to 23 years
  • Constable (Safai Karamchari, Washerman and Barber): 18 to 25 years.

Selection process

The selection process will consist of Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, Written Examination, Trade Test and Detailed Medical Examination/ Review Medical Examination.

Application Fees

The application fees is 100/-. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, Females and Ex-serviceman are exempted from paying the fee. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ITBP.

Detailed Notification Here 

sarkari naukri itbp
