Jharkhand HC recruitment 2024: Apply for 249 Typist and other posts from March 1

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 24, 2024 12:45 PM IST

Jharkhand High Court announces recruitment for Typist/Copyist, Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer, & Deposition Typist.

The High Court of Jharkhand has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Typist/Copyist, Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer, & Deposition Typist. The applictaion process will commence on March 1, and the deadline for submitting the application form is March 31. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in.

Jharkhand HC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 249 vacancies.

Jharkhand HC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 249 vacancies.

Details:

Typist/Copyist (Civil Court): 17

Court Readercum-Deposition Writer: 14

Deposition Typist (Civil Court): 218

Jharkhand HC Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is 500 for Un-Reserved, EWS, B.C.-I & B.C.-II Categories. For SC & ST Categories, the applictaion fee is 250.

Jharkhand HC Recruitment 2024 educational qualification:

For the post of Typist/ Copyist (Civil Court): Graduate in any subject from a recognized University with a typing speed of 40 words per minute (wpm) in English and 30 words per minute (wpm) in Hindi.

For the post of Court Reader-cum Deposition Writer: Candidates should be a Graduate in any subject from a recognized University with a typing speed of 40 words per minute (wpm) in English and 30 words per minute (wpm) in Hindi.

Deposition Typist (Civil Court): Graduate in any subject from a recognized University with a typing speed of 40 words per minute (wpm) in English and 30 words per minute (wpm) in Hindi.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification below:

