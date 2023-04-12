Home / Education / Employment News / Jharkhand Home Defense Corps to recruit 1501 Home Guard posts, details here

Jharkhand Home Defense Corps to recruit 1501 Home Guard posts, details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 12, 2023 04:45 PM IST

Jharkhand Home Defense Corps will recruit candidates for Home Guard posts. Eligible candidates can check complete details below.

Jharkhand Home Defense Corps has invited applications from candidates for Home Guard posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Jharkhand Home Defense Corps at recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1501 posts in the organisation.

Jharkhand Home Defense Corps to recruit 1501 Home Guard posts, details here (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
The registration process will begin on April 25 and will end on May 9, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Home Guard (Rural): 1456 posts
  • Home Guard (Urban): 45 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for Home Guard (Rural) posts should have passed Class 7 examination and candidates who want to apply for Home Guard (Urban) posts should have passed Class 10 examination from a relevant board. The age limit of the candidate should be between 19 to 40 years.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of medical test, hindi writing test and technical knowledge.

Application Fees

The application fees is 100/- for all candidates. The application fees should be paid online. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Jharkhand Home Defense Corps.

