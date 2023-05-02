JKPSC PO Mains 2023 exam schedule released at jkpsc.nic.in, check schedule here

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination, 2022. Candidates who wish to appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at jkpsc.nic.in. JKPSC PO Mains 2023 exam schedule released at jkpsc.nic.in

The JKPSC PO examination is scheduled to be conducted from May 31 to June 15, 2023.

JKPSC PO Main exam schedule released: Know how to check

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Conduct of J and K Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination, 2022”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the schedule

Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.