Home / Education / Employment News / JKPSC PO Mains 2023 exam schedule released at jkpsc.nic.in, check schedule here

JKPSC PO Mains 2023 exam schedule released at jkpsc.nic.in, check schedule here

ByHT Education Desk
May 02, 2023 05:15 PM IST

JKPSC released the exam schedule for the Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination, 2022.

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination, 2022. Candidates who wish to appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.

JKPSC PO Mains 2023 exam schedule released at jkpsc.nic.in
JKPSC PO Mains 2023 exam schedule released at jkpsc.nic.in

The JKPSC PO examination is scheduled to be conducted from May 31 to June 15, 2023.

Notification here

JKPSC PO Main exam schedule released: Know how to check

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Conduct of J and K Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination, 2022”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the schedule

Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir
jammu and kashmir
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out