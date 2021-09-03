JKPSC recruitment 2021: Apply for 173 assistant professor posts, details here

JKPSC recruitment 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment of assistant professors in Jammu & Kashmir. The last date to apply for the post is October 7, 2021. The application process will start on September 8.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 173 posts.

Candidate applying for the posts should have a domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

Details of the posts with category-wise breakup

Name of the post- Number of posts

Mathematics- 5

Bio-Chemistry-2

Environmental Science- 15

Electronics- 3

Computer Application/ BCA/ MCA- 1

Geography-8

Education-6

Hindi- 12

Political Science- 23

Urdu/Lit- 15

Economics- 14

History- 10

Philosophy- 5

Sociology- 26

Statistics- 1

Islamic Studies- 5

Commerce- 3

Sericulture- 1

Tour & Travel- 2

Information & Technology- 7

Industrial Chemistry-1

Bio-informatics- 3

BBA/MBA & Management- 5

Age limit:

Candidates belonging to open merit category should not be more than 40 years and born after January 1, 2003 or born before January 1, 1981.

Candidates belonging to RBA, SC, ST, EWS, ALC/IB, PSP and OSC categories should not be more than 43 years and born after January 1, 2003 or born after January 1, 1978. Candidates belonging to PHC category should not be more than 42 years and born before January 1, 2003 or born after January 1, 1977.

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to general category have to pay ₹1000 as requisite fee. Candidates belonging to reserved categories have to pay ₹500 as requisite fee.