JKSSB JE recruitment 2025: Registration for 292 posts ends on April 7 at jkssb.nic.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 05, 2025 07:57 PM IST

JKSSB JE recruitment 2025 registration ends on April 7, 2025 for 292 posts. The direct link to apply is given here. 

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board will close the registration process for JKSSB JE recruitment 2025 on April 7, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Junior Engineer posts can find the link through the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 292 posts in the organisation.

The selection process will comprise of written examination. The examination will consis of objective type, multiple choice questions. The questions will be set in English Language only. There will be negative marking for each wrong answer to the extent of one-fourth of marks assigned to that question.

The candidates who are shortlisted for document verification will be required to appear for Document Verification along with the original documents as well as self attested photostate copy of each document/ certificate/ online application form as pe rthe advertisment notification.

The application fee is 600/-. In case of candidates belonging to SC, ST-1, ST-2, EWS and PwBD category, the fee payable shall be 500/-. The fee can be paid through online mode- Net Banking, Credit or Debit card.

Direct link to apply for JKSSB JE recruitment 2025

JKSSB JE recruitment 2025: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

1. Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

2. Click on login link and a new page will open.

3. Click on new user/signup link available on the home page.

4. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

5. Once done, fill the application form.

6. Make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKSSB.

