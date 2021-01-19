JKSSB Recruitment 2021: 232 Library Assistant and other posts on offer

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Junior Assistant, Library Assistant, and others on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at jkssb.nic.in on or before January 31, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 232 vacancies, out of which, 138 vacancies are for the Higher Education department, 84 for the Home, and 10 for the Hospitality and Protocol Department.

"The candidate must possess Domicile Certificate issued by the Competent Authority on the format prescribed for the purpose, on or before the last date of submission of the online application form," reads the official notification.

Candidates will have to pay the registration fee of ₹350 through net banking, credit, or debit card. Applicants must note that the application fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor will it be adjusted against any other examination or selection.

