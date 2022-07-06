JKSSB Recruitment 2022: Application deadline extended for Panchayat secretary

JKSSB Recruitment 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has postponed the deadline for submission of online application for the post of Panchayat Secretary. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website of the board jkssb.nic.in till July 13, 2022. Earlier the deadline for submission of application was July 6, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 1395 vacancies for the post of Panchayat Secretary in the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department.

Selection of candidates will be based on the marks secured in the exam. The examination will consist of objective type, and multiple choice questions. The questions will be set in English only.

Application fee is Rs.500 for General Category etc. and Rs.400/- for SC,ST,PWD & EWS Categories. Application fee can be paid only in online mode.

Minimum educational qualification is a graduation degree from a recognised university.

How to apply, check here

Visit the official website of the board jkssb.nic.in

Click on “Apply for various posts under Advt 03 of 2022”

Register and sign up

Login and apply for the desired post

Fill the application form, upload documents, and pay fee

Submit the form and save for future purposes

For direct link to apply, click here.

