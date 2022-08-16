Home / Education / Employment News / JKSSB recruitment 2022: Apply for 772 vacancies at jkssb.nic.in, details here

JKSSB recruitment 2022: Apply for 772 vacancies at jkssb.nic.in, details here

employment news
Published on Aug 16, 2022 12:50 PM IST
  • JKSSB recruitment 2022: Applications are invited for 772 vacancies in 12 different departments.
JKSSB recruitment 2022: Apply for 772 vacancies at jkssb.nic.in, details here
JKSSB recruitment 2022: Apply for 772 vacancies at jkssb.nic.in, details here
ByHT Education Desk

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited application for 772 vacancies in various government departments. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is September 14. Candidates can apply online at jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 772 vacancies.

JKSSB recruitment 2022 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years as on January 1 2022.

JKSSB application 2022 application fee:

The application fee for positions requiring a two-stage examination is 550 rupees. The application fee, however, is 450 for the SC, ST, PWD, and EWS categories.

The application fee for positions requiring a single-stage examination is 550 rupees. The application fee for the SC, ST, PWD, and EWS categories is 400.

Direct link to apply

JKSSB recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.jkssb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads," Apply for various posts under Advt 4 of 2022".

Register yourself if not done earlier.

Fill the application form.

Pay the application form.

Submit the form and take print out.

Notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jkssb vacancy recruitment drive + 1 more
jkssb vacancy recruitment drive
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out