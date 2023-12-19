JKSSB Sub Inspector PST/PET 2023 result released at jkssb.nic.in, check list of qualified candidates

The list of candidates who passed the PST and PET exams for the position of Sub Inspector (Home Department) has been made available by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board. The PST/PET examination was conducted today, December 19 at the Gulshan Ground. 406 candidates have qualified the PST/PET examination 2023. Candidates can check the list of qualified candidates at jkssb.nic.in. JKSSB Sub Inspector PST/PET 2023 result released at jkssb.nic.in

Direct link to check list of candidates

“The list of candidates who have qualified the PST/PET for the post of Sub Inspector (Home Department) advertised vide Notification No. 06 of 2021 conducted on 19-12-2023 at Gulshan Ground, Jammu is hereby notified for the information of candidates as Annexure A to this Notice”, reads the notification.

JKSSB SI PET/PST result 2023: How to check

To check the list of qualified candidates follow the steps given below:

Visit the official weht bsite of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

On the homepage click on “Notice regarding Conduct of Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test(PET) for the post of Sub Inspector, Home Department”.h

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the list of qualified candidates

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.