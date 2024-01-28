Join Indian Army 2024: Apply for 56 NCC Special Entry Scheme at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army has invited applications for the NCC Special Entry 56 Course. The application process is ongoing and the deadline for submitting the application form is February 6. Candidates can apply online through the official site of Join Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Indian Army is conducting a recruitment drive for NCC Special Entry 56 Course with 55 vacancies. Apply by February 6.

Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 55 vacancies.

Details:

NCC Men: 50 posts

NCC Women: 5 posts

Age limit: Candidates interested in joining the National Cadet Corps (NCC) (including wards of Battle Casualties), must be between the ages of 19 and 25 as of July 1, 2024 (born between July 2, 1999, and July 1, 2005, inclusive).

Educational Qualification

For NCC 'C' Certificate Holders: Candidates should have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks considering marks of all the years. Those studying in their final year are also allowed to apply provided they have secured a minimum of 50% aggregate marks in the first two/ three years of three/four-degree courses respectively.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification here.