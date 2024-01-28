 Join Indian Army 2024: Apply for 56 NCC Special Entry Scheme - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / Join Indian Army 2024: Apply for 56 NCC Special Entry Scheme at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Join Indian Army 2024: Apply for 56 NCC Special Entry Scheme at joinindianarmy.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 28, 2024 01:40 PM IST

Indian Army invites applications for NCC Special Entry 56 Course, with 55 vacancies available. The application deadline is February 6.

Indian Army has invited applications for the NCC Special Entry 56 Course. The application process is ongoing and the deadline for submitting the application form is February 6. Candidates can apply online through the official site of Join Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army is conducting a recruitment drive for NCC Special Entry 56 Course with 55 vacancies. Apply by February 6.
Indian Army is conducting a recruitment drive for NCC Special Entry 56 Course with 55 vacancies. Apply by February 6.

Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 55 vacancies.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Details:

NCC Men: 50 posts

NCC Women: 5 posts

Age limit: Candidates interested in joining the National Cadet Corps (NCC) (including wards of Battle Casualties), must be between the ages of 19 and 25 as of July 1, 2024 (born between July 2, 1999, and July 1, 2005, inclusive).

Educational Qualification

For NCC 'C' Certificate Holders: Candidates should have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks considering marks of all the years. Those studying in their final year are also allowed to apply provided they have secured a minimum of 50% aggregate marks in the first two/ three years of three/four-degree courses respectively.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On