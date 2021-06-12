Join Indian Coast Guard 2021: Notification for 350 Navik, Yantrik posts released

Indian Coast Guard has invited applications from candidates to apply for Navik and Yantrik posts. Eligible candidates can apply online from July 2, 2021, onwards through the official site of Indian Coast Guard on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 350 posts in the organization.

The last date to apply for the posts is till July 16, 2021. Candidates can read below the eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the post Number of vacancies Navik(General Duty) 260 posts Navik (Domestic Branch) 50 posts Yantrik (Mechanical) 20 posts Yantrik (Electrical) 13 posts Yantrik (Electronics) 7 posts

Eligibility Criteria

• Navik: 10+2 passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

• Yantrik: 10th class passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE)” and “Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 03 or 04 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE)”.

The age limit of the candidate should be minimum 18 years to maximum 22 years.

Selection Process

The selection of recruits is based on an all-India order of merit on their performance in Stage-I, II, III & IV (explained in detail below) and the number of vacancies available for the post.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

Candidates (except SC/ST candidates, who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 250/-(Rupees Two hundred Fifty only) through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/ Master/ Maestro/Rupay Credit/ Debit Card/ UPI.