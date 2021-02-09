JPSC Civil Services Exam 2021: 245 vacancies notified, apply from Feb 15
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for JPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 online at jpsc.gov.in on or before March 15, 2021, until 11:45 pm.
The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released an official notification for the Combined Civil Services Exam 2021 on its official website. The online registration process will begin on February 15, 2021.
Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for JPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 online at jpsc.gov.in on or before March 15, 2021, until 11:45 pm. However, the last date to pay the registration fee is March 16, 2021.
The commission will conduct the JPSC Civil Services preliminary examination on May 2, 2021. Candidates who will qualify the prelim exam will be eligible to appear for the mains, which is scheduled to be held in the fourth week of September 2021.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 245 vacancies, out of which, 44 vacancies are for Deputy Collector, 40 for Police Sub Inspector, 16 for District Coordinator, 2 each for Jail Superintendent and Assistant Director, 65 for Assistant Municipal Commissioner, 41 for Jharkhand Education Service II, 10 for Junior Registrar, 6 for Assistant Registrar, 9 for Planing officer, and 17 for Probation Officer.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC civil services prelim 2021 notification to be released tomorrow
- According to the UPSC annual calendar, the online registration for the UPSC CSE prelims 2021 will continue till March 2, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Third phase of PMKVY launched on January 15: Skill Development Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: 882 agriculture supervisor posts notified
- After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in on or before March 17, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar SHSB Recruitment 2021: 222 Lab Technician vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at statehealthsocietybihar.org on or before March 1, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Focussed on providing jobs to 80% J-K youth within 5 years: LG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application begins for various posts, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsconline.nic.in on or before March 22, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Skill training given to youth living near Melghat Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
71,000 teachers recruited in Assam in last 5 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 300 vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the BHEL apprentice recruitment 2021 online at bhel.com on or before February 22, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS clerk main admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have qualified for the IBPS clerk main exam can download their admit card online at ibps.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 2532 vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rrccr.com on or before March 5, 2021, until 5 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam govt appoints 29,701 teachers ahead of assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Registration begins, apply before March 21
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SSC MTS recruitment 2021 online at ssc.nic.in on or before March 21, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPSC issues PCS 2021, ACF/RFO-2021 notification
- As per the annual calendar of recruitment exams issued by the commission, the PCS (preliminary), -2021 is scheduled to be held on June 13.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC phase 4 exam city, date intimation link to be activated today
- The board will conduct the fourth phase of RRB NTPC CBT-1 examination from February 15 to March 3, 2021, for approximately 15 lakh candidates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox