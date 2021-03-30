JPSC Veterinary Doctor Recruitment 2021: Apply for 124 vacancies, check details

Jharkhand Public Service Commission, JPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Veterinary Doctor posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official site of JPSC on jpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is till April 17, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 124 vacancies in the organization.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have graduation degree (B.V.Sc. & A.H.) in Veterinary Science from any recognized University or college to apply for the post. They should also be registered with Jharkhand Veterinary Council or Indian Veterinary Council. The age limit of the candidate should be above 22 years and below 35 years.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates for the post will be done through written test. The written test will comprise of five papers- Paper I will be Hindi, Paper II will be English and Paper III, IV and V will be based on veterinary subjects. The exam duration will be for 3 hours and the question paper will carry 100 marks. Candidates will have to score 30 marks in paper I and II to qualify in it.

Check Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to general, OBC and EWS category will have to pay ₹600/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ST will have to pay ₹150/- as application fees. PWD candidates are exempted from payment of fees.