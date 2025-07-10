Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
JSSC Jharkhand ANM Exam 2025: Notification for 3181 Female Health Worker posts out at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in

Updated on: Jul 10, 2025 05:37 PM IST

JSSC Jharkhand ANM Exam 2025 notification has been released. The recruitment drive will fill 3181 Female Health Worker posts. 

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has released JSSC Jharkhand ANM Exam 2025 notification. Candidates who want to check Jharkhand A.N.M. Competitive Examination brochure for regular vacancy and backlog vacancy can find it on the official website of JSSC at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in.

JSSC Jharkhand ANM Exam 2025: Notification for 3181 Female Health Worker posts out at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in(HT File)
This recruitment drive will fill up 3181 Female Health Worker vacancies in the organisation. The registration dates have not been shared by the Commission yet.

Eligibility Criteria

a) Matriculation or 10th pass (passed with minimum 45% marks)

b) 18 months ANM training passed and

c) Registered with Jharkhand State Nursing Council.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test. The Commission will conduct OMR based test (OMR) / Computer Based Test (CBT) and if the examination of any subject is taken in different groups, then the marks obtained by the candidates will be normalized. Application Fee

The application fee is 100/- for all categories and 50/- for SC/ST categories. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JSSC.

Official Brochure for Regular vacancy 

Official Brochure for Backlog vacancy 

