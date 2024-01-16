JSSC JTGLCCE recruitment 2024: Applictaion process begins today
JSSC will start online registration for regular vacancies under JTGLCCE 2024.
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will commence the online registration process for Regular Vacancies under the Jharkhand Technical/Special Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2023 today, January 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jssc.nic.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is February 15. The last date for the submission of the applictaion form is February 17.
JSSC JTGLCCE recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 492 vacancies through this Special recruitment exam.
Assistant Research Officer : 8 posts
Plant Protection Inspector : 26 posts
Block Agriculture Officer :14 posts
Sub-divisional Garden Officer : 28 posts
Statistical Assistant : 308 posts
Inspector, Legal Metrology :28 posts
Geological Analyst :30 posts
Assistant Superintendent : 46 posts
Supervisors and peers: 4 posts
JSSC JTGLCCE recruitment 2024 examination fee: The examination fee is ₹100. For the SC/ST category candidates, the applictaion fee is ₹50.
JSSC JTGLCCE recruitment 2024 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years.
JSSC JTGLCCE 2024: Know how to apply
Visit the official website jssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on ‘Application Forms (Apply)’
Next, click on the application link for JTGLCCE
Fill out the applictaion form
Upload all the required documents
Download a copy and take a printout for future reference.
For more information check the notification here.