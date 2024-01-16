JSSC JTGLCCE recruitment 2024: Applictaion process begins today

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will commence the online registration process for Regular Vacancies under the Jharkhand Technical/Special Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2023 today, January 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jssc.nic.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is February 15. The last date for the submission of the applictaion form is February 17. JSSC begins online registration for Regular Vacancies under JTGLCCE 2023

JSSC JTGLCCE recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 492 vacancies through this Special recruitment exam.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Assistant Research Officer : 8 posts

Plant Protection Inspector : 26 posts

Block Agriculture Officer :14 posts

Sub-divisional Garden Officer : 28 posts

Statistical Assistant : 308 posts

Inspector, Legal Metrology :28 posts

Geological Analyst :30 posts

Assistant Superintendent : 46 posts

Supervisors and peers: 4 posts

JSSC JTGLCCE recruitment 2024 examination fee: The examination fee is ₹100. For the SC/ST category candidates, the applictaion fee is ₹50.

JSSC JTGLCCE recruitment 2024 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years.

JSSC JTGLCCE 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Application Forms (Apply)’

Next, click on the application link for JTGLCCE

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Download a copy and take a printout for future reference.

For more information check the notification here.