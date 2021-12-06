Home / Education / Employment News / Kamala Nehru College, Delhi recruitment 2021: Last date to apply online
Kamala Nehru College, Delhi recruitment 2021: Last date to apply online

  • Kamala Nehru College, New Delhi will close the registration link for the ongoing non-teaching recruitment. Candidates can apply at knc.edu.in.
Published on Dec 06, 2021 08:02 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Kamala Nehru College, New Delhi will close the registration link for the ongoing non-teaching recruitment. The link will close at 4.30 pm today, as per the recruitment notice available on the website of the college.

Kamala Nehru College, Delhi recruitment 2021: Know how to apply

  • Go to the official website, knc.edu.in
  • Click on the registration link
  • Fill in the personal details asked in the form
  • Deposit the registration fee, if required
  • Submit the application form and fee
  • Confirm the completion of the registration process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and skill test. “Only those applicants, who qualify the exam, should bring their duly filled online application form along with the self-attested copies of all testimonials to “The Principal (Officiating), Kamala Nehru College, August Kranti Marg, New Delhi110049 as per schedule,” the college has informed candidates.

Kamala Nehru College, Delhi recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Senior Personal Assistant: 1 post
  • Professional Assistant (Library): 1 post
  • Senior Technical Assistant (Computers): 1 post
  • Junior Assistant and Junior Assistant cum Caretaker: 4 posts
  • Library Attendant: 4 posts
  • MTS Laboratory Attendant (Psychology): 1 post
