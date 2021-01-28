KDCCB Recruitment 2021: 100 Assistant Manager and Staff Assistant posts on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in a prescribed format on or before January 31, 2021.
The Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank (KDCCB) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Manager and Staff Assistant posts on its official website.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in a prescribed format on or before January 31, 2021.
"Candidates can apply Online through Bank’s website https://www.krishnadccb.com only between from 22.01.2021 to 31.01.2021. No other means/mode of applications shall be entertained," reads the official notification.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 100 vacancies, out of which, 72 vacancies are for Staff Assistant, and 28 for Assistant Manager.
Application fee:
General/OBC/EWS: ₹826
SC/ST/PH: ₹708
Female: Exempted
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.
