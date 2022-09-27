Home / Education / Employment News / KMRL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 35 posts on boat-srp.com

KMRL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 35 posts on boat-srp.com

KMRL will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Board of Apprentice Training at boat-srp.com.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited, KMRL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Board of Apprentice Training at boat-srp.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 14, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 35 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Architectural Assistant: 2 Posts
  • Electrical Engineering: 7 Posts
  • Computer Science & Information Technology: 2 Posts
  • Electronics & Communication Engineering: 1 Post
  • Civil Engineering: 14 Posts
  • Computer Hardware Maintenance: 2 Posts
  • Safety and Fire Engineering: 2 Posts
  • HR/ADMIN (B.Com / BA English): 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check for educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Stipend

Monthly stipend for the Graduate Apprentice & Commerce graduates will be 9000 (Rupees Nine Thousand only) and Technician Apprentice (Diploma) will be 8000/- (Rupees Eight Thousands only). Duration of Training will be one year and location will be Kochi, Ernakulam.

Selection Process

Selection of the apprentices will be through written test/Computer based test and/or interview, which will be communicated through email id registered with KMRL by the applicants.

Detailed Notification Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
