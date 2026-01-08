KVS NVS admit card out for teaching, non-teaching posts, direct link here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) have released admit cards for the teaching and non-teaching posts recruitment examination.

Candidates can download the KVS NVS admit card from the official website. The direct link is given below.

This recruitment drive will fill up 14967 vacancies.

How to download KVS NVS admit card Open the recruitment page on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) website. Open the link for downloading the KVS NVS admit card. Provide your credentials and log in. Download the admit card. The selection process will comprise a two-tier examination followed by an Interview for the following posts: KVS, Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice-Principal, PGT, TGT, including Librarian, PRT, Administrative Officer, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Translator.

The merit list will be prepared by giving a weightage of 85 per cent and 15 per cent to the marks obtained by candidates in the tier-2 examination and the interview, respectively. The interview will be for 100 marks.

For Stenographer (Gr. I & II) and Junior Secretariat Assistant, the selection process will have a skill test. The merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained by candidates in tier 2, subject to their qualifying the skill test.

There will be no interview or skill test for Assistant Section Officer and Senior Secretariat Assistant posts.

