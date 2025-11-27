The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued an important notice on the KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025 registration process. The official notice can be accessed by candidates on the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: CBSE issues important notice on registration process, check here (PTI file photo)

As per the official notice, the portal where candidates will have to register themselves for the recruitment process is not allowing them to proceed further because they do not meet the essential qualification criteria for the selected post.

The Board has informed that the qualifications for many posts in KVS & NVS are not similar, and there is a slight difference in qualifications, even if the post name is the same in both organisations. Due to this difference in qualification(s), there are multiple dropdowns of qualifications shown in the portal against each post.

CBSE has advised the candidates to read the notification thoroughly and then apply for the posts.

The other issue faced by candidates is regarding the payment updation on the portal or the refund of failed transactions. In such a case, if the transaction is not updated on the portal, candidates will have to pay the fee again, and the amount of the earlier transaction will automatically be refunded to your bank account within a week’s time.

KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE, NVS or KVS.

2. Click on KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025 application link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The recruitment process for KVS and NVS teaching and non-teaching posts commenced on November 14 and will conclude on December 4, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 14967 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.