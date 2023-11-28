close_game
News / Education / Employment News / Last date to apply for 39 Technical Support vacancies in Samagra Shiksha Project

Last date to apply for 39 Technical Support vacancies in Samagra Shiksha Project

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 28, 2023 08:32 AM IST

SSA Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply for it on the website of EDCIL India, edcilindia.co.in.

Education Ministry SSA Recruitment 2023: Online registrations for 39 Technical Support Group vacancies for the Samagra Shiksha Project under the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education will be closed today, November 28. Interested candidates can apply for it on the website of EDCIL India, edcilindia.co.in. The direct link has been given below.

Apply for 39 Technical Support vacancies in Samagra Shiksha Project by today
Apply for 39 Technical Support vacancies in Samagra Shiksha Project by today

Vacancy details:

Principal Chief Consultant: 2 positions

Chief Consultant: 4 vacancies

Senior Consultant: 7 vacancies

Consultant: 26: positions

Recruitment to these posts will be done on contractual basis, as per the notification.

Education Ministry SSA recruitment 2023: Link to apply

To know eligibility criteria, age limit and other information on each post, check the notification hosted on the DoSEL, MoE or CBSE or the EDCIL website.

Who can apply?

Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply for these vacancies.

Initially, appointment will be for two years which may be extended up to five years (2+1+1+1).

The place of work will be Delhi.

Candidates need to have the required qualifications, age and work experience by September 30, 2023.

They should have strong oral and written communication skills and excellent knowledge of computer (MS Word, Excel, Power Point) and presentation skills.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of qualifications and experience. Depending on the number of applicants, written test and/or interviews may be held for shortlisting candidates.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
