39 Technical Support vacancies announced for Samagra Shiksha Project, apply now

Education Ministry SSA Recruitment 2023: The Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL) of the Ministry of Education is recruiting for 39 Technical Support Group vacancies for the Samagra Shiksha Project (SSA). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Principal Chief Consultant (2 positions), Chief Consultant (4), Senior Consultant (7) and Consultant (26) positions on contractual basis. They can submit their forms up to November 28 on the EDCIL India website, edcilindia.co.in. The direct link has been given below. Education Ministry SSA Recruitment 2023: 39 Technical Support vacancies announced (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

EDCIL is a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Education.

Education Ministry SSA recruitment 2023: Link to apply

Eligibility

Eligibility criteria, age limit, etc are different for each post. Interested candidates can check the notification hosted on the website of DoSEL, MoE or CBSE or the EDCIL website for more details.

Only Indian nationals can apply for these vacancies. Appointment will be on contractual basis for two years in the beginning, which may be extended up to five years (2+1+1+1). The place of work will be Delhi.

Candidates need to acquire the required qualifications, and the experience of work by September 30, 2023. This is also the cut-off date for determining the upper age limit.

In addition to required qualifications, they should have strong oral and written communication skills along with excellence working knowledge knowledge of computer (MS Word, MS Excel, Power Point etc.) and presentation skills.

Selection process

Selection of candidates will be based on their qualifications and experience and may also include test on writing skills and/or interview, which will be decided depending on the total number of eligible applicants.

A waiting list will be prepared for each post so that if any vacancy arise, suitable candidates can join based on experience and qualification.

Candidates who are currently working in a Government organization/Public Sector Enterprise/Autonomous bodies have to route their application through proper channel, if their department rules require so.

When called for interview or skill test, they will have to produce original documents supporting qualifications, experience, age, etc.

For further details, click here.

