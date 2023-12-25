close_game
LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 250 posts at lichousing.com

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 25, 2023 09:19 AM IST

LIC HFL will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online at lichousing.com.

LIC Housing Finance Limited has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of LIC HFL at lichousing.com. The last date to apply is till December 31, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 250 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have completed graduation in any stream as on December 1, 2023 but not before April 1, 2020. The age limit should be between 20 to 25 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test. The entrance examination will comprise of 100 Multiple Choice Questions will be asked on Basic Banking, Investment and Insurance along with Quantitative/Reasoning/Digital/Computer Literacy/English. Candidates shortlisted based on the entrance examination result will be invited for Document Verification & Personal Interview at LIC HFL offices.

Application Fees

The application fees is 944 for General Category & OBC category, 708 for SC, ST & Female Candidates and 472/- for PWBD candidates. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of LIC HFL.

