Lok Sabha secretariat to recruit consultants, check eligibility

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has invited applications to recruit consultants on contractual basis. “These Consultant(s) shall be engaged to look after the work related to speeches, talking points, messages, social media accounts and any other miscellaneous work relating to the Lok Sabha Secretariat,” the official job notice reads.

The application forms are available on the official website of the Lok Sabha and the deadline for submission of the application forms is October 11.

Application form, Job details

“The Consultant(s) shall be engaged initially for a period of 01 year, which may be extended subject to satisfactory performance for 02 more years,” the notice also says.

Lok Sabha secretariat recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Social Media Marketing (Senior Consultant): 1 post

Social Media Marketing (Junior Consultant): 1 post

Senior Content Writer/Media Analyst (Hindi): 1 post

Junior Content Writer (Hindi): 1 post

Junior Content Writer (English): 1 post

Social Media Marketing (Junior Associate): 5 posts

Manager (Events): 1 post

Candidates will be selected on the basis of personal interview and if selected, will be asked to join immediately. “Eligible candidates will have to appear for a Personal Interview before an Interview Board. An applicant, once selected, will not be allowed to withdraw his/her candidature subsequently. He/she will be required to join immediately,” the job notice says.

