Manipur: MPSC to recruit scientific officers, scientific assistants; know more

Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited applications to recruit scientific officers and scientific assistants. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission, mpscmanipur.gov.in. The last date for submission of application forms is December 20.

Application form, Job details

Candidates should go through the job notification for details on the educational qualification required for this post.

MPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Scientific officer (cyber): 1 post

Scientific assistant (cyber): 2 posts

Scientific assistant (chemistry): 2 posts

Scientific assistant (photography): 1 post

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and interview.

The written exam will comprise questions from general studies, general English, current affairs, general science, forensic science, general mental ability, and an optional subject—physics, chemistry, forensic science and computer science and applications.

The detailed syllabus of the exam is available on the official website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON