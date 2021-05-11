MCL recruitment 2021: Apply for 46 paramedical posts on contract basis

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has invited applications for the posts of pharmacist, nurse, and lab technician on contract basis. Candidates can check the notification on the official website of MCL.

Interested candidates can submit their application as per the prescribed format along with supporting documents by their email to recruitment.mcl@coalindia.in.

The last date to apply is May 20 by 5pm. The application fee is not required.

The interview is tentatively scheduled for May 24.

There are a total of 46 vacancies out of which 38 are for Nurse, 4 for Pharmacist, and 4 for lab Technician.

Age limit: Candidates applying for the above posts must not be above 65 years of age as on 20/05/2021

Monthly remuneration:

Nurse - Rs. 35,000

Pharmacist - Rs. 35,000

Lab Technician - Rs. 32,500

Note: candidates are advised to bring a hard copy of relevant documents on the day of the interview, which is tentatively scheduled on May 24.. Candidates should check the eligibility criteria and selection process on the official website of MCL at mahanadicoal.in