MCL Recruitment 2023: Apply for Mining Sirdar, Jr Overman, Surveyor posts

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for Jr. Overman, Mining Sirdar and Surveyor (T&S Gr-C) posts. Application forms for these posts can be submitted on mahanadicoal.in.

The last date to submit forms is January 23 (11:50 pm) and the application fee is ₹1,000 plus ₹180 as GST. SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/Female candidates/Employees of Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries are exempted from payment of application fee.

Here are more details about the vacancies:

Name of post Number of vacancies Salary (Basic Pay) Jr. Overman, T&S Gr-C 82 ₹ 31,852.56 per month Mining Sirdar T&S Gr-C 145 ₹ 31,852.56 per month Surveyor, T&S Gr-B 68 ₹ 34,391.65 per month

Eligibility criteria for each post are different. For detailed information, candidates can read the notification.

The lower age limit for all posts is 18 years and the upper age limit is 30 years as on 23/01/2023. Relaxation in the upper age limit has been given to reserved categories, except for EWS.

The selection methodology will comprise of Computer Based Test (CBT) only. No personal interview will be held for these posts.

“Eligible Candidates, as declared by them, will be provisionally called for Computer Based Test (CBT) on the basis of their declaration regarding their eligibility such as age, educational/technical qualification, Valid Statutory Certificate etc. as laid down in this notification/advertisement. The scrutiny /verification of the claims made by the candidate supporting their eligibility for the post applied will be done post declaration of results of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the candidates who have been called for document verification process,” as per the notification.

The test will comprise of objective type questions with multiple choice answers. There will be no negative marking in the exam and mediums of instructions will be English and Hindi.