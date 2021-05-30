Home / Education / Employment News / MECON to recruit executives in various disciplines, check details here
MECON Recruitment 2021: Candidates belonging to GENERAL / OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS category have to pay Rs.1000 and candidates from SC / ST / PwD / Ex-servicemen category Internal candidates are exempted from the payment of application fee.

MECON to recruit executives in various disciplines, check details here

  • MECON Recruitment 2021: MECON to recruit executives in various disciplines. The opening and closing date for the submission of the online application will be notified later on the official website of MECON.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 05:08 PM IST

MECON to recruit executives in various disciplines. The opening and closing date for the submission of the online application will be notified later on the official website of MECON.

This recruitment drive will fill up 26 vacancies in various disciplines.

Name of the posts: Assistant Manager(Cost Estimation), Assistant Manager(Market Research), Assistant Manager(Rajbhasha), Deputy Manager (Mineral), Deputy Manager(Legal), Medical Officer(Radiology) ,Deputy Manager (Rajbhasha), Deputy Manager (Corporate Communication), Manager (Mechanical), Manager (Civil), Manager (Legal), Senior Manager (Civil / Mech.), Specialist (Medicine), AGM (Mining), AGM(Civil / Mech.), AGM (HR), AGM(Finance), DGM (Mining), DGM (Civil /Mech.),DGM (Finance)



Eligibility criteria: candidate can check the educational qualification, experience, age limit, pay scale on the official website of MECON.

Selection process: The mode of selection shall be a Personal Interview. If required the mode of selection can be changed.

Outstation candidates appearing for interviews shall be reimbursed a travel allowance.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website at http://www.meconlimited.co.in/ for update.



