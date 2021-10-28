Meghalaya Police PET admit cards 2021 released on megpolice.gov.in, direct link

Meghalaya Police PET admit card 2021Meghalaya Police on Thursday released the admit card for physical efficiency test of AB/UB group and follower group in the state police. Candidates who have to appear for the mentioned examination can download the admit cards on the official website of Meghalaya Police at megpolice.gov.in.

"All applications not rejected have been scheduled and PET Examination dates have been assigned to them", reads the official notification.

How to download Meghalaya Police admit card 2021:

Click on the official website of Meghalaya Police at megpolice.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, "Recruitment 2019-20: Notice regarding downloading of Admit Card for Physical Efficiency Test".

Submit candidate reference number and date of birth.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out.

