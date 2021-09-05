Home / Education / Employment News / Meghalaya Public Service Commission releases interview dates for October 2021
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 02:28 PM IST

The Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Thursday released the interview dates of various recruitment exams which it has scheduled in October. The interviews will be held in the office of the Commission in Shillong.

MPSC interview schedule in detail

  • District Librarian under Arts and Culture Department: October 5
  • Inspector of Boilers and Factories in the Office the Chief Inspector of Boilers & Factories under Labour Department: October 6
  • Social Studies Instructor in ITIs under the Directorate of Employment & Craftsmen Training under Labour Department: October 7
  • Welder Instructor in ITI under the Directorate of Employment & Craftsmen Training under Labour Department: October 8
  • Surveyor Grade II under Urban Affairs: October 12
  • Master Technician in Science Technology Cell under Planning Department: October 13
  • Junior Informatic Officer in Information Technology & Communication Department: October 20 and 21
  • Research Assistant in Science Technology Cell under Planning Department, Science Technology: October 26, 27 and 28

The interviews will begin at 11 am, the Commission has said.

